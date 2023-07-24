BCSO deputy arrested for indecency with a child

BEXAR COUNTY – A Bexar County Sheriff’s deputy was arrested after a child made an outcry of sexual abuse, officials said.

On Monday, Deputy Marcus James Alexander, 37, turned himself in on a warrant for indecency with a child-contact, a second-degree felony. He had been with the department since July 2022 and was assigned to the Law Enforcement Bureau-West Patrol.

Investigators responded to the outcry on Sunday at a west Bexar County home, where someone in the home told officials that Alexander had touched a juvenile, took inappropriate photos and kept them on his cellphone. The incident allegedly occurred in June, officials said.

The person who reported the incident also told BCSO that when Alexander was confronted about the photos on Saturday, he was evasive and denied having the photos.

After questioning Alexander, investigators gathered evidence and filed a warrant for his arrest.

BCSO confiscated all county property, including Alexander’s weapon and credentials, and was placed on unpaid administrative leave after the initial report was made.

Following his arrest, Alexander was served with proposed termination in accordance with Bexar County Civil Service rules, pending the outcome of the investigation.

Officials said BCSO Public Integrity and Internal Affairs will be conducting a separate but concurrent investigation into the incident, along with BCSO Criminal Investigations Division-Childsafe.

“These allegations are beyond infuriating. As Sheriff, my number one priority is the welfare of this young victim and her family. As for the deputy, criminal and administrative penalties will be swift and severe. I’m extremely grateful to our Childsafe Investigators and Public Integrity Unit for acting quickly on taking this suspect into custody,” Sheriff Javier Salazar said.