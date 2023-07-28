Gas prices on the rise in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – The price of gas is steadily on the rise in San Antonio.
According to AAA, the average price for regular unleaded gas in Alamo City is $3.45 a gallon as of Friday, July 28. That’s up $0.20 from a week ago and $0.27 from a month ago.
Although the price has risen over the past several weeks, gas prices are still lower than last year. During the same time period in 2022, gas prices were $0.34 higher than they are currently.
“50% of that gallon of gas is the cost of crude oil,” Daniel Armbruster, AAA senior public analyst, told KSAT.
Right now, the price per barrel of crude oil is $79. This time last year, it was $98 per barrel.
Experts say there are some things you can do to help save money on gas, including:
- Avoiding hard and quick accelerations
- Driving the speed limit
- Using cruise control when you are able to
- Making sure your tires are in good shape
“Driver behavior is the number one factor when it comes to fuel consumption and also conserving fuel,” Armbruster said.