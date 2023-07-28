Gas prices on the rise in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – The price of gas is steadily on the rise in San Antonio.

According to AAA, the average price for regular unleaded gas in Alamo City is $3.45 a gallon as of Friday, July 28. That’s up $0.20 from a week ago and $0.27 from a month ago.

Although the price has risen over the past several weeks, gas prices are still lower than last year. During the same time period in 2022, gas prices were $0.34 higher than they are currently.

“50% of that gallon of gas is the cost of crude oil,” Daniel Armbruster, AAA senior public analyst, told KSAT.

Right now, the price per barrel of crude oil is $79. This time last year, it was $98 per barrel.

Experts say there are some things you can do to help save money on gas, including:

Avoiding hard and quick accelerations

Driving the speed limit

Using cruise control when you are able to

Making sure your tires are in good shape

“Driver behavior is the number one factor when it comes to fuel consumption and also conserving fuel,” Armbruster said.

Gas prices over time in Bexar County:

Current gas prices by Texas county:

Gas prices over time in Texas: