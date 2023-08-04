1 dead, 1 injured in house fire in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS, Texas – A woman was killed and a man was injured in a house fire in San Marcos.

According to Guadalupe County Fire Marshal Patrick Pinder, fire crews responded around 1:30 p.m. on July 29 to a home in the 1900 Block of Poplar Street in San Marcos.

While firefighters were putting out the blaze, they learned that two residents suffered burn injuries while trying to escape the residence.

Paula Cordero, 77, was transported to Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio with critical burn injuries, Pinder said. She died from her injuries Friday.

The second victim, a 53-year-old man, is being treated for injuries in an ICU.

The fire caused extensive damage to the residence and the vehicles in the driveway, Pinder said.

An electrical malfunction has not been ruled out as a contributing factor to the cause of the fire.

No working smoke alarms were found in the home, Pinder said.

