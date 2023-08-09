100 fruit trees to be given away at Pearl Farmers Market

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio-based nonprofit will be giving away fruit trees at the Pearl Farmers Market on Saturday for Fruit Tree Adoption and Sustainability Day.

The City of San Antonio’s Office of Sustainability said the giveaway by Gardopia Gardens will take place from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Gardopia Gardens will also be hosting an education class and giving organic gardening tips.

The nonprofit organization is based on the East Side and focuses on educating people about obesity-related illnesses, nutrition, sustainability and environmental issues.

In a social media post, the city’s Office of Sustainability added, “Trees beautify our urban landscape, but they also bring a host of benefits, including improving food security, promoting healthy eating habits, and enhancing biodiversity in our beloved city.”

The Pearl Farmers Market is located at 312 Pearl Pkwy.