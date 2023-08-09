$19 million in meth seized at Laredo port of entry

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge in Laredo seized 2,135 pounds of methamphetamine worth $19 million. Courtesy: CBP

LAREDO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at a port of entry in Laredo seized a huge shipment of methamphetamine on Monday.

The seizure occurred at the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge, where a CBP officer referred a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado hauling a trailer manifesting a commercial shipment of plaster for secondary inspection.

Following a canine and non-intrusive inspection system examination, CBP officers discovered a total of 2,135 pounds of methamphetamine within the commodity, a news release said.

The narcotics had a street value of $19,093,110, officials said.

CBP seized the narcotics. Homeland Security Investigations special agents are investigating.

“Frontline officers at the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge demonstrated exceptional effort in successfully disrupting this drug smuggling attempt,” said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “This massive drug bust is a prime example of the efficient targeting strategies utilized in the cargo environment to help combat the flow of hard narcotics seeping into our communities.”

