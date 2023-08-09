Young man found dead between trailer homes was shot, authorities said

BCSO investigates after young mans body found with head trauma at Woodlake Trails on the county's Northeast Side on August 5, 2023.

BEXAR COUNTY – A man who was found dead between trailer homes in northeast Bexar County over the weekend was shot, the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office said.

Authorities identified him as Martin Jaquez-Martinez, 20, and his manner of death was ruled a homicide.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said they were called to the Woodlake Trails community located off Gulf Vista Boulevard on Saturday for a report of a dead man with head trauma. He was pronounced dead at 7:19 a.m.

Neighbors told investigators they heard what may have been a single gunshot around 11:30 p.m. on Friday.

“It’s unfortunate that in this day and age, we have become so accustomed to hearing gunshots that if it’s just one gunshot, people don’t call it in. And I don’t know that we would have gotten here to save this young man’s life, but certainly, we could have gotten here, hopefully, to maybe make an arrest or see something,” Salazar said in a briefing on Saturday.

Salazar said Jaquez-Martinez could have possibly been meeting with others that night at a nearby playground, as he was found wearing athletic clothing.

BCSO is asking residents in the neighborhood who may have video or information to contact them at 210-335-600 or email them at BCSOTIPS@bexar.org. Tips can remain anonymous.

