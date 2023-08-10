200-acre wildfire east of San Marcos now 100% contained

A 200-acre wildfire in Caldwell County is now 100% contained, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.

The Plum Hopper Fire was first reported around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon east of San Marcos. It was fully contained by 2 a.m. Thursday.

No homes were damaged and there have not been any reports of injuries, the Caldwell County Office of Emergency Management said in a Facebook update on Wednesday night.

The Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System will be on-site at 9 a.m. Thursday to provide assistance.

“Assistant Chief EMC Hank Alex said that while thick brush caused difficulty with accessing the fires, no homes have been lost in the blaze,” the office said in the post. “He credited firefighters with doing an excellent job out there and again reminds residents that donations of Gatorade and bottled water are always welcome.”

Gatorade and water can be dropped off at local volunteer fire departments or at the Caldwell County Office of Emergency Management headquarters at 1403 Blackjack St. in Lockhart.

In nearby Hays County, the 400-acre Oak Grove Fire is now 95% contained. That fire started on Saturday afternoon and damaged one home.

