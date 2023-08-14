Two men accused of robbing 3 people of truck, phones, jewelry at gunpoint in West Side neighborhood

Donnell Cyrus Phillips and Cane Allen, both 18, are charged with three counts of aggravated robbery.

SAN ANTONIO – Police have arrested a man accused of robbing three people at gunpoint in a West Side neighborhood.

Donnell Cyrus Phillips and Cane Allen, both 18, are charged with three counts of aggravated robbery.

According to their arrest warrant affidavits, their alleged victims were driving on a residential street near Marbach Road and Hunt Lane at about 10 p.m. on Aug. 5.

They pulled over because one of them needed to use the restroom. When that person got out of their truck, a red Chrysler 300 pulled up next to them and at least four people got out and pointed guns and demanded their truck, phones and jewelry, according to the affidavit.

Police said the Chrysler 300 belonged to Phillips, and he is accused of being behind the wheel that night.

Allen is accused of making initial contact “to ensure it would be safe for the others to carry out the robbery,” the affidavit stated.

The affidavit also states that a security camera captured the incident on video.

Phillips was booked in the Bexar County Jail on Sunday with bonds totaling $225,000. Allen’s bond information is not yet available on the county’s website.

Online jail records show at the time of the alleged crime, both Phillips and Allen were out on bonds for previous arrests.

Allen was arrested for evading arrest or detention in July. Phillips was out on bond for arrests in May and June for assault bodily injury, theft and retaliation.

Phillips’ arrest warrant affidavit states that the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting involving Phillips’ red Chrysler 300.