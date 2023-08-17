KSAT reporter Erica Hernandez to be featured in episode of ABC’s ‘20/20′ in September

KSAT 12 News court reporter Erica Hernandez will soon be featured in an episode of ABC News’ investigative show “20/20.”

KSAT 12 News court reporter Erica Hernandez will soon be featured in an episode of ABC News’ investigative show “20/20.”

Hernandez traveled to New York City on Thursday and shared part of her experience on Facebook.

She’s a huge fan of the show and was asked to be interviewed a few months ago for the trial of Border Patrol serial killer Juan David Ortiz.

Ortiz was found guilty of capital murder in December 2022 for the shooting deaths of four women in Laredo in 2018.

According to a previous KSAT report, Ortiz’s trial was moved to Bexar County after a change of venue was granted by a judge. The trial spanned eight days.

Ortiz is currently serving life without parole at a prison outside of Houston.

Initially, Hernandez was asked to interview in San Antonio, but the timing didn’t work out. So, she was flown out to New York City.

“It was such an awesome experience working with this crew,” Hernandez said.

The episode also features ABC’s John Quinones and is expected to air sometime in September.

You can learn more about ABC’s “20/20″ here.

More on KSAT: