Pedestrian hit, killed on Interstate 37 on Southeast Side identified by medical examiner’s office

SAN ANTONIO – Authorities have identified a woman who was hit and killed on Interstate 37 on the Southeast Side last week.

Vivian Monique Gover, 28, died just before 6 a.m. on Aug. 10 on the southbound lanes of I-37 near Southeast Military Drive.

San Antonio police said she was walking on the highway when she was hit by a vehicle.

The incident is under investigation.

