96º
Join Insider for Free

LIVE

Local News

Pedestrian hit, killed on Interstate 37 on Southeast Side identified by medical examiner’s office

Incident happened on southbound lanes of I-37 near Southeast Military Drive

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Tags: Traffic, SAPD, Interstate 37, Southeast Side
A major crash has been reported on Aug. 10, 2023, on Interstate 37 southbound near Southeast Military Drive. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – Authorities have identified a woman who was hit and killed on Interstate 37 on the Southeast Side last week.

Vivian Monique Gover, 28, died just before 6 a.m. on Aug. 10 on the southbound lanes of I-37 near Southeast Military Drive.

San Antonio police said she was walking on the highway when she was hit by a vehicle.

The incident is under investigation.

Read also:

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Rebecca Salinas joined KSAT in the fall of 2019. Her skills include content management, engagement and reporting.

email

twitter