South Texas Business Partnership to hold Latinas con Fuerza event for National Latina Day

Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and Live From the Southside, a new local- and Latina-owned magazine that works to improve & expand community relationships through promoting events, stories and businesses.

An inaugural National Latina Day luncheon in San Antonio, Latinas con Fuerza, will take place on Aug. 21 at Embassy Suites by Hilton at Brooks starting at 11:30 a.m.

It will highlight issues impacting Latina entrepreneurs and feature a panel of distinguished guests making an impact in San Antonio and South Texas. Panelists will include Dr. Lyssa Ochoa, Addinelly Moreno Soto, Erika Prosper Nirenberg and Pat Jasso.

The Latinas con Fuerza luncheon will gather over 200 attendees in South San Antonio from across South Texas to acknowledge and celebrate Latina entrepreneurs and business leaders’ incredible contributions to our city. Their passion, resilience, and determination have enriched our business landscape and significantly shaped our community and the South Texas Region.

“The South Texas Business Partnership has consistently recognized the immense value that all women and business leaders bring to our region. We believe in empowering all Latina entrepreneurs and providing businesses with the resources and support they need to thrive. By celebrating National Latina Day, we aim to amplify Latina voices, showcase their achievements, celebrate the momentum, and keep pressing forward,” says Rebecca Viagran, the president and CEO of the South Texas Business Partnership.

For the past 41 years, the South Texas Business Partnership has worked to be a catalyst for bringing our area’s business leaders together as advocates for change and development of our region.

The South Texas Business Partnership (SoTX), formerly the South San Antonio Chamber of Commerce, has, for the last 41 years, been the voice for investment and economic prosperity in South San Antonio. In 2022, SoTX officially rebranded and repositioned to represent the interests of South Texas, with a vision of making this region a global leader in economic competitiveness and investment within the communities across the region.

For more information, visit southtexaspartnership.org.

This article initially appeared on Live from the Southside.

Do you know of someone or something on the South Side that deserves some news coverage? Let us know in the prompt below.

Read more content by Live From The Southside Magazine: