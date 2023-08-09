Live from the Southside celebrating three-year anniversary with family-friendly celebration

Live from the Southside is having a family-friendly celebration sponsored by Lone Star National Bank at Mitchell Lake Audubon Center from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Aug. 19.

Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and Live From the Southside, a new local- and Latina-owned magazine that works to improve & expand community relationships through promoting events, stories and businesses.

Live from the Southside Magazine, a leading source of community news, culture and events, is thrilled to announce its triumphant third-anniversary celebration. Over the past three years, the magazine has become an integral part of the community, delivering insightful content and fostering a sense of belonging among its readers.

From profiling remarkable local individuals making a difference to spotlighting small businesses and community events, Live from the Southside has been committed to amplifying the unique stories that make the South Side and San Antonio special. With each issue, the magazine has painted a vivid picture of the region’s spirit, showcasing its growth, resilience, and unwavering pride. The magazine has also reached an audience beyond Texas with its travel section, sharing the South Side community nationwide.

“Reaching our three-year milestone is a testament to the support of our readers, contributors, and advertisers who have embraced Live from the South Side and made it their own,” said April Monterrosa, founder of Live from the Southside. “We are beyond grateful for the trust placed in us and are committed to continuing our mission of being the voice of the South Side community. In our August 2023 anniversary issue, we highlighted San Antonio’s Hispanic Chamber of Commerce’s Latina Leadership Institute Cohort 8 members.”

Monterrosa has also made it a point to highlight the boards she currently serves on, such as Brooks Gives Back, the VIDA Arts Council, the San Antonio Women’s Business Center, the chair of the Mitchell Lake Audubon Center, and others. With her work through Live from the Southside, she earned a nomination in the top five on the San Antonio Express-News’ Readers Choice Awards ballot for “Best Influencer.” She was the Latin Leadership and Personal Development Global Summit Latin Talks 2023 emcee and a panelist for the National Women’s Business Association. The magazine and platform also share contributing articles monthly by City Council 3, 4, 5, Texas Sports Prospects, River Aid San Antonio, Fin Addict Angler Foundation, and other engaged city organizations.

Live from the Southside is having a family-friendly celebration sponsored by Lone Star National Bank at Mitchell Lake Audubon Center from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Aug. 19 to commemorate this momentous occasion and celebrate its founder’s new role as board chair. Double A BBQ will serve food and LuchaLibre y Mas will serve aguas frescas.

As Live from the Southside magazine looks back on three years of success, it also looks forward to an exciting future filled with continued growth, innovative storytelling, and deepened relationships with its readers and partners.

To learn more about Live from the Southside magazine or to get involved in the anniversary celebration, click here or follow them on social media at @SouthsideSATX.

