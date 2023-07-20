Get outside on the South Side this summer at Mitchell Lake Audubon Center

Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and Live From the Southside, a new local- and Latina-owned magazine that works to improve & expand community relationships through promoting events, stories and businesses.

Mitchell Lake Audubon Center is excited to partner with Live From the Southside magazine to encourage San Antonio residents to get outside on the South Side with up to four free entry tickets per visit for San Antonio residents with discount code SouthsideSummer23, starting July 1 through Aug. 31.

“Our mission to connect people to nature is more important now than ever before,” Center Director Sara Pruneda Beesley said. “San Antonio is a city on the rise, and spending time outdoors—in our natural green spaces—keeps people connected to something bigger. We understand cost is a barrier to getting outside in protected areas. Partnering with Live From the Southside is our first step to removing that barrier by offering discounted entry for families and anyone who wants to explore the outdoors and learn more about birds. It also allows people to explore all the south side of San Antonio – everything from our ecological treasures to great food and culture.”

April Monterrosa, the owner of Live From the Southside, is kicking off her term as board chair of Mitchell Lake Audubon Center by sponsoring a “Southside Summer at Mitchell Lake.” For July and August, everyone can enjoy free entry for up to four people when the discount code “SouthsideSummer23″ is used at checkout.

Mitchell Lake Audubon Center is the recipient of 2022 City of San Antonio bond funding and will be open and free to the public after the infrastructure improvements to the site are complete in 2028. This summer is an opportunity to experience the wildlife refuge before construction begins.

To reserve free tickets starting July 1, visit the Mitchell Lake Audubon Center ticketing website.

Mitchell Lake Audubon Center in San Antonio, Texas. (Courtesy, Mitchell Lake Audubon Center)

About Mitchell Lake Audubon Center

Mitchell Lake Audubon Center, designated as a wildlife refuge by the city of San Antonio in 1973, is managed by Audubon Texas, the state program of the National Audubon Society. It is located on the south side of San Antonio, on 1,200 acres owned by the San Antonio Water System, and consists of Mitchell Lake, ponds, wetlands, and upland habitat. Programming at the Audubon Center is designed to fulfill its mission of connecting people to nature through community conservation and education focused on birds and the places they need today and tomorrow. Learn more online or follow on Facebook or Instagram.

Mitchell Lake Audubon Center is partnering with Live From The Southside Magazine to encourage San Antonio residents to get outside on the south side with up to four free entry tickets. (Live from the Southside)

This article initially appeared on Live from the Southside.

