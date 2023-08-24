101º
Texas DPS vehicle inspection system offline due to ongoing outage

The outage began Aug. 23; unknown when repairs will be complete

Cody King, Digital Journalist

The Texas Department of Public Safety’s vehicle inspection system has been down for two days due to an outage, and it’s unknown when repairs will be complete.

The agency announced the outage Thursday and said it initially began on Aug. 23.

Emission inspections are not affected by the outage. However, station license renewal applications are unavailable until the system is back up and running.

“We apologize for the inconvenience and are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible,” DPS said in a statement.

This is a developing story, and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

