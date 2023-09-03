Man arrested after loose dog attacks 68-year-old man, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO – A 33-year-old man was arrested after his loose dog attacked a 68-year-old man Saturday morning, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

BCSO responded to a dog bite around 8:30 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Blossom Canyon.

Upon arrival, deputies spoke with the reporting woman, who told them her father had been attacked by his neighbor’s loose dog while returning from a walk.

A neighbor helped fight the dogs off the man after they reported hearing screaming.

Officials say the man suffered multiple puncture wounds to both his legs, groin area, and head.

Bexar County Fire, along with Acadian EMS, responded to the scene and transported the man to a nearby hospital.

Additionally, the man told deputies this was not the first time the dog had been aggressive towards them.

Deputies spoke with the dogs’ owner, 33-year-old Kelly Oshaughnessy, who told admitted to receiving multiple complaints from neighbors telling him that his dog caused them harm but never anything severe.

Oshaughnessy was arrested for injury to an elderly causing serious bodily injury, and a dangerous dog attack.

Animal Control Services also took possession of the dog for a 10-day quarantine.