Northeast Side family displaced after lightning strikes, home catches fire

Multiple fire departments responds to house fire in the 900 block of Wiltshire Avenue on September 9, 2023.

SAN ANTONIO – A Northeast Side family is displaced after the roof of their home burned off in a fire following lightning strikes, according to the Terrell Hills Fire Department.

The fire happened around 10 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Wiltshire Avenue.

Terrell Hills FD says a family was inside their home when they heard lightning strike a transformer behind their house and immediately smelled smoke.

Upon arrival, crews found an overheated air conditioning motor from what they believed was also struck by lightning.

Firefighters used a fire extinguisher to cool the motor, and as they were cleaning up, the homeowner told crews the back of his home caught fire.

Additional fire crews responded to help battle the flames, including some from Alamo Heights, Olmos Park, and San Antonio.

Firefighters extinguished the fire after an hours-long battle with flames that ended around 4:30 a.m.

Sunday morning, crews were still on the scene monitoring hot spots.

Terrell Hills monitors for hotspots after overnight house fire in the 900 block of Wiltshire Avenue on September 10, 2023. (KSAT)

Officials say the home was believed to be a total loss as the roof was burned off.

No injuries were reported in the incident.