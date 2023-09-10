70º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

‘It’s very freak nature:’ San Antonio firefighters put out two fires on same West Side street minutes apart

The two houses were on San Eduardo Avenue just blocks apart. No injuries were reported at either house.

Avery Everett, Multimedia Journalist

Matthew Craig, Photojournalist

Tags: Fire, San Antonio, West Side

SAN ANTONIO – Martha Garcia said she could barely see across the 900 Block of San Eduardo Avenue Saturday night.

“It’s got more and more smoke and you couldn’t even see the house anymore and then the flames start shooting out,” Garcia said.

Two homes on San Eduardo Avenue on the West Side, just a few blocks apart, caught on fire on Saturday. One home was in the 900 block and the other was in the 400 block. No injuries were reported at either house.

The San Antonio Fire Department was called to the house in the 400 block first.

SAFD said the cause of that fire is still under investigation. It took 40 minutes for crews to put that fire out, which caused a delayed response for the second fire in the 900 block.

“It’s very freak nature that we see two structure fires on the same street just minutes before,” John Castillo, the SAFD Battalion Chief, said.

Castillo said the crews who would typically respond to the fire in the 900 block were already tied up with the fire on the 400 block, so he and his team had to wait for surrounding fire crews to travel to San Eduardo to help out.

He said the damage in the 900 block home was widespread.

“It was significant throughout the house because of the timelapse of what we were waiting on,” Castillo said.

By sunset, crews were able to put out both fires. Castillo said the cause was likely electrical for the house in the 900 block.

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Avery Everett is a news reporter and multimedia journalist at KSAT 12 News. Avery is a Philadelphia native. If she’s not at the station, she’s either on a hiking or biking trail. A lover of charcuterie boards and chocolate chip cookies, Avery’s also looking forward to eating her way through San Antonio, one taco shop at a time!

email

email