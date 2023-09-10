Drunk driver arrested after causing crash that struck SAPD officer’s vehicle

Drunk driver arrested after causing a crash that struck an SAPD officer's vehicle, according to San Antonio police.

SAN ANTONIO – A drunk driver was taken into custody after causing a crash that left two people hospitalized, including a San Antonio police officer, according to SAPD.

The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. Sunday in the 128000 block of IH 10 W.

Police say a SAPD DWI officer attempted to pull over a speeding driver going 96 in a 65, but the driver sped up.

The driver drifted over lane dividers and into the back of a moving truck that was towing a small SUV, causing it to overturn and spin out.

The officer was unable to avoid the crash and was struck on both sides by the moving truck and suspect vehicle. He was taken to the hospital and evaluated for head, back, and knee pain and has since been released.

A passenger in the moving truck was also taken to the hospital for a possible arm injury.

SAPD says the speeding driver, a 21-year-old man, showed signs of intoxication and was evaluated at the scene. He was arrested and booked for Driving While Intoxicated -1st.