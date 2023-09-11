This helpline can provide resources to those dealing with loss due to suicide

September marks Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. According to the CDC, more people took their own lives in the U.S. last year than at any other time in recorded history.

For loved ones who have experienced a loss due to suicide, there are community resources to provide support.

United Way of San Antonio and Bexar County officials said the 2-1-1 helpline can help find critical resources for surviving loved ones.

The 2-1-1 helpline is not a crisis line, but it can provide callers with referrals to local programs that can assist, such as suicide survivor groups, grief counseling, and more.

The helpline is free to use, open 24 hours a day all year long, and completely anonymous, officials said. Spanish language and line language translation options are available.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health or thoughts of suicide, call 988 or text TALK to 741-741.

You can also reach out to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) or the National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI) at 210-223-7233 (SAFE) or 800-316-9241. You can also text NAMI to 741-741.

