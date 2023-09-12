Gardening with KSAT: It’s time to plant transplant tomatoes for Fall

It’s time to get your fall vegetables in the ground now, before San Antonio gets its first freeze.

SAN ANTONIO – Even though we are just barely getting done with triple digit temperatures, it’s almost mid-September and we need to get our fall vegetables in the ground ASAP.

David Rodriguez, a horticulturist and master gardener with the Bexar County Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Service, helped plant fall tomatoes and broccoli in the KSAT garden.

KSAT12′s bed has plenty of compost, but to get them growing Rodriguez added some time release organic fertilizer.

“Now we have enough nutrition to run this race to the end,” Rodriguez said.

It’s hard to believe since it’s been so hot, but KSAT’s Weather Authority team said our first average freeze in San Antonio comes sometime between November 29 and 30.

It’s why Rodriguez said not to plant from seed or seedlings.

You want to put in bigger transplants. KSAT chose a Celebrity variety that produces a medium size tomato, and a smaller variety, Ruby Crush.

“A lot of your local nurseries still have a few plants, so that people who have waited late can go ahead and take advantage, but the bigger plants are key,” Rodriguez said.

Steps to planting transplant tomatoes for Fall:

Dig your hole as deep as your root ball.

Lightly examine the roots, if they are a little bit tight, lightly loosen them up.

Once in, take off about 2 inches of leaves at the bottom to minimize potential diseases

It’s not necessary but helps, use a 3-5 ft cage to avoid a tomato take over, and it makes it easier come harvest time.

Water daily for the first week, then taper off to every couple of days once the temperatures cool off.

Steps to planting transplant broccoli for Fall:

Dig your hole as deep as your root ball.

Lightly examine the roots, if they are a little bit tight, lightly loosen them up.

When you harvest, pick them when the the little tree heads come out and are still tight, before they open up and flower.

Water daily for the first week, then taper off to every couple of days once the temperatures cool off.

You should be able to harvest these tomatoes hopefully in 60 days, maybe even sooner if the transplant you planted already is starting to flower.

The broccoli should be ready by Thanksgiving, if you plant in the next week or two.