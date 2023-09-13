Gunshot victim dropped off at JBSA Lackland speaks out for the first time

Nearly three weeks after being shot, a shooting victim is calling for the person who shot him to turn themselves in.

“What if my kids were in the ICU and all of that? Thank God I’m the only one that had to go through this,” said Heriberto Fernandez.

He says his children were in the car when he was shot on August 23, when a stop to pick up his kids’ mother ended in an altercation with a third party.

Fernandez was shot, but no one else was hurt.

“He walks up to me, and I didn’t see the gun until it was too late; he shoots me, he shoots me right in the chest as I’m looking out the door,” said Fernandez.

Fernandez says he knows the suspect, but KSAT is not naming the person because San Antonio Police have not named him as a person of interest or a suspect in the case.

“My first thing is, hey, let’s get out of here and put it into reverse, and as I put it into reverse, he starts firing at the car,” said Fernandez.

The woman driving the car took Fernandez to Joint Base San Antonio - Lackland for help, and he believes that is why he is alive today.

“I was hit one time, but that one time that I was hit, the bullet went through my chest right here and went inside, and it went all the way down, and it caused a lot of damage,” said Fernandez.

Fernandez was in the ICU for six days, and doctors still haven’t removed the bullet that hit him from his body.

Even with a long road to recovery, Fernandez says his main concern is bringing the person responsible for putting his family in danger to justice.

“Don’t worry about me, what you did to me, worry about Nalani and Noe that wasn’t right, turn yourself in, be a man,” said Fernandez.

SAPD is investigating and says when the suspect is caught, he’ll face at least one charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.