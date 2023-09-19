Man being cut with machete strikes back against alleged attacker, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man who was being attacked with a machete was able to wrestle the weapon away from his alleged attacker and strike back, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday at a home in the 3000 block of Pitluk Avenue.

According to officers at the scene, the man with the machete showed up at the home of a woman and began arguing with the other man.

He then used a machete to cut the 60-year-old victim, causing deep wounds to his arm.

Police say at some point during the attack, the victim was able to grab the machete and use it on the 49-year-old suspect.

The suspect also suffered cuts to his arm and head.

Both men were rushed to a hospital.

At the scene, officers said the victim had suffered the most serious wounds, possibly life-threatening injuries.

A later reported stated he was upgraded to serious condition.

The suspect was stable, the report said.