Man being cut with machete strikes back against alleged attacker, police say

Both men rushed to hospital after being wounded by same weapon

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Sal Salazar, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – A man who was being attacked with a machete was able to wrestle the weapon away from his alleged attacker and strike back, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday at a home in the 3000 block of Pitluk Avenue.

According to officers at the scene, the man with the machete showed up at the home of a woman and began arguing with the other man.

He then used a machete to cut the 60-year-old victim, causing deep wounds to his arm.

Police say at some point during the attack, the victim was able to grab the machete and use it on the 49-year-old suspect.

The suspect also suffered cuts to his arm and head.

Both men were rushed to a hospital.

At the scene, officers said the victim had suffered the most serious wounds, possibly life-threatening injuries.

A later reported stated he was upgraded to serious condition.

The suspect was stable, the report said.

Katrina Webber joined KSAT 12 in December 2009. She reports for Good Morning San Antonio. Katrina was born and raised in Queens, NY, but after living in Gulf Coast states for the past decade, she feels right at home in Texas. It's not unusual to find her singing karaoke or leading a song with her church choir when she's not on-air.

Sal Salazar is a photojournalist at KSAT 12. Before coming to KSAT in 1998, he worked at the Fox affiliate in San Antonio. Sal started off his career back in 1995 for the ABC Affiliate in Lubbock and has covered many high-profile news events since. In his free time, he enjoys spending time at home, gaming and loves traveling with his wife.

