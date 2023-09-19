Man attacked with machete during altercation at Southwest Side home, police say

SAN ANTONIO – Two men are in the hospital, one with life-threatening wounds, after an altercation turned violent outside a home on the city’s Southwest Side early Tuesday morning, according to San Antonio police.

Officers were called around 2:30 a.m. to a home in the 3000 block of Pitluk Avenue, not far from Interstate 35 and Somerset Road, after receiving word of a cutting.

According to police, a woman in her 40s had been hanging out with a male friend when her ex showed up and immediately began arguing with him. That’s when, police say, the man pulled out a machete and cut the victim several times.

Police said the victim fought back and was able to cut the man on his head and arm. When officers finally arrived, the suspect did not cooperate with police and eventually had to be sedated, SAPD said.

Both men were taken by ambulance to area hospital for their injuries, the victim with potentially life-threatening wounds.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation into the assault is ongoing, police said.