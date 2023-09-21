94º
Man let dog attack, bite other man in neck during argument, police say

The man who was bitten is in serious condition

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Eddie Latigo, Photojournalist

A person was attacked by a dog at the intersection of N. Colorado and W. Martin on the morning of Sept. 21, 2023. (Eddie Latigo, KSAT)

A man was seriously injured Thursday morning when he was attacked and bitten by a dog whose owner let him do it, San Antonio police said.

It happened at about 9:40 a.m. near the intersection of North Colorado and West Martin.

Police said the men were in an argument when one of them “intentionally allowed his large dog to attack the victim.”

The man who was bitten is 53 years old. He had serious lacerations to the left side of his neck and is in serious condition.

The dog’s owner, a 20-year-old man, will be charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and dangerous dog attack with serious bodily injury, both felony charges.

The dog was taken into the custody of Animal Care Services.

A spokesperson for ACS identified the dog’s breed as cane corso.

A restaurant across the street captured the incident on its surveillance camera. Police took the footage for evidence, the restaurant owner told KSAT.

