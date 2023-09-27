Barbie Truck Dreamhouse Living Tour to stop in San Antonio with new apparel, accessories

The Barbie Truck Dreamhouse Living Tour will stop outside Northstar Mall on Saturday, September 30.

SAN ANTONIO – The Barbie Truck Dreamhouse Living Tour will stop in San Antonio on Saturday.

Fans can leave Ken at his mojo dojo casa house and visit the Barbie truck from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at North Star Mall, on the corner of the Loop 410 access road and McCullough.

According to a press release, the truck will have all-new exclusive merchandise on the heels of the 60th anniversary of Barbie moving into her first Dreamhouse, including:

Graphic T-Shirt

Hoodie

Denim Jacket

Baseball Cap

Throw Blanket

Tote

Embroidered patch set

Necklace

Keychain

Pouch set

Coasters

Glass Tumbler

Glass Mug

Accessories Cup

Thermal Bottle

Merchandise will be available to purchase by credit card and range in price from $12-$75.