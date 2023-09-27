91º
Barbie Truck Dreamhouse Living Tour to stop in San Antonio with new apparel, accessories

Truck will be parked outside North Star Mall on Saturday, Sept. 30

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

The Barbie Truck Dreamhouse Living Tour will stop outside Northstar Mall on Saturday, September 30. (Barbie Truck)

SAN ANTONIO – The Barbie Truck Dreamhouse Living Tour will stop in San Antonio on Saturday.

Fans can leave Ken at his mojo dojo casa house and visit the Barbie truck from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at North Star Mall, on the corner of the Loop 410 access road and McCullough.

According to a press release, the truck will have all-new exclusive merchandise on the heels of the 60th anniversary of Barbie moving into her first Dreamhouse, including:

  • Graphic T-Shirt
  • Hoodie
  • Denim Jacket
  • Baseball Cap
  • Throw Blanket
  • Tote
  • Embroidered patch set
  • Necklace
  • Keychain
  • Pouch set
  • Coasters
  • Glass Tumbler
  • Glass Mug
  • Accessories Cup
  • Thermal Bottle

Merchandise will be available to purchase by credit card and range in price from $12-$75.

About the Author:

Julie Moreno has worked in local television news for more than 25 years. She came to KSAT as a news producer in 2000. After producing thousands of newscasts, she transitioned to the digital team in 2015. She writes on a wide variety of topics from breaking news to trending stories and manages KSAT's daily digital content strategy.

