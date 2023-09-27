Barbie Truck Dreamhouse Living Tour to stop in San Antonio with new apparel, accessories

SAN ANTONIO – The Barbie Truck Dreamhouse Living Tour will stop in San Antonio on Saturday.
Fans can leave Ken at his mojo dojo casa house and visit the Barbie truck from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at North Star Mall, on the corner of the Loop 410 access road and McCullough.
According to a press release, the truck will have all-new exclusive merchandise on the heels of the 60th anniversary of Barbie moving into her first Dreamhouse, including:
- Graphic T-Shirt
- Hoodie
- Denim Jacket
- Baseball Cap
- Throw Blanket
- Tote
- Embroidered patch set
- Necklace
- Keychain
- Pouch set
- Coasters
- Glass Tumbler
- Glass Mug
- Accessories Cup
- Thermal Bottle
Merchandise will be available to purchase by credit card and range in price from $12-$75.