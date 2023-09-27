Have you seen her? Search continues for missing 15-year-old

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 15-year-old girl last seen on Sunday.

Sarai Contreras disappeared around 9 p.m., Sept. 24, in the 15000 block of IH-35 South, according to the BCSO.

She’s described as having brown eyes, and red hair and was last wearing an aqua t-shirt and black shorts.

Anyone found to be harboring Contreras could face up to a $5,000 fine and up to a year in jail. The crime is considered a Class A misdemeanor.

If you have any more information on Contreras’ whereabouts, you’re urged to contact the BCSO at 210-335-6000 or via email at missingpersons@bexar.org.