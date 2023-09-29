Outdoors newsletter: See photos inside cave previously hidden underwater at Canyon Lake

Cave exposed at Canyon Lake. Photo on left was taken by Porshe Devol on Sept. 2. Photo on right was taken Sept. 23 by Pamela Hough Gilbert. The photos show the water levels continuing to drop at the lake.

Remnants of town under Canyon Lake revealed

Cave that was previously submerged at Canyon Lake. (JM Perez)

The following was written by KSAT digital journalist Mary Claire Patton.

Canyon Lake has been making headlines all summer for record low-water levels, but more recently the receding water revealed a cave that was previously hidden underwater.

One man who works on the lake went to look inside.

JM Perez, who works at Canyon Lake Marina, spoke with KSAT on Wednesday and said he’s been watching the water drop day by day.

“Lots of history being uncovered. It’s sad but interesting,” Perez said.

Perez went to check out the cave on Tuesday afternoon and shared photos from inside, telling KSAT he only went back about 10 feet but he estimated the cave likely went back about 30 feet.

Take a look inside the cave here.

Civic Park at Hemisfair opens to public

Phase 1 of Hemisfair's Civic Park will open on Sept. 29, 2023, with Jazz'SAlive. (KSAT)

The following was written by KSAT reporter RJ Marquez.

It’s a breath of fresh air for downtown San Antonio. Phase 1 of Civic Park at Hemisfair is now open to the public after months of construction. The park features a mix of waterways, walkways and green space.

“Now that people are actually walking and moving through the space, it feels like home,” said Meredith Balzen, director of external relations for Hemisfair. “It feels like the place that the people of San Antonio asked for.”

Civic Park sits on seven acres along East Nueva Street at Yanaguana Garden. It has more than 130 trees, a water channel and the great lawn, which will host events and concerts.

“The great lawn was made for people to come with their big picnic blankets and enjoy the beautiful green grass that we will have year-round,” said Balzen. “We also have a beautiful tree-lined promenade that takes you from the north into the south end of Civic Park. The Five Springs, which are big water features located on the south end of Civic Park, where people can dip their toes in, enjoy the water, have animals on leashes, just enjoy as a family.”

Read more about the opening weekend here.

