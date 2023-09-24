‘Something is a little different about this’: Rare rattlesnake found in Kerr County

KERR COUNTY, Texas – A rare rattlesnake slithered its way into Kerr County recently and the last time one of them was found was nearly five years ago.

The Kerr & Mason Mountain Wildlife Management Areas - Texas Parks and Wildlife posted on Facebook on Sept. 15 that an ornate/eastern black-tailed rattlesnake was found near the Hunt, Texas.

“...Anyone can immediately see that something is a little different about this rattlesnake,” TPWD officials said. “That’s because it is not a diamondback, but an ornate/eastern black-tailed rattlesnake (Crotalus ornatus).”

These rattlesnakes may range in color from gray, olive or tan with dark gray, brown or black rhombic patterns, according to The Rattlesnake Conservancy. They also have a “distinctive black eyebrow” on their faces.

If you do happen to encounter one, TPWD said these rattlesnakes are more docile than others and have “less toxic venom” than the diamondback rattlesnakes. They primarily prey on rodents.

The last time one of these rattlesnakes was found in Hunt was Nov. 17. 2018 in the 2200 block of FM 1340, according to iNaturalist, a nature website.

KSAT has reached out to TPWD officials for more details on these rattlesnakes.

If you want to learn more, follow this link.