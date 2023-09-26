2-foot alligator spotted at Mustang Island State Park

An estimated 2-foot-long alligator was spotted on the shores of Mustang Island State Park on Tuesday afternoon.

PORT ARANSAS, Texas – An estimated 2-foot-long alligator was spotted on the shores of Mustang Island State Park on Tuesday afternoon.

The state park shared footage of the little gator spotting on its social media page.

In the post, the park shared how the gator may not seem like a threat, but it reminded the public that “leave no trace” principle 6 is to respect the wildlife.

The park said if the gators were to be fed, it would habituate them to humans, eventually making them a nuisance.

The park also said that it was not ideal for the gator to be far from fresh/brackish water, but it was OK since it was healthy enough to scamper back to the water.