Local News

2-foot alligator spotted at Mustang Island State Park

Park reminds public to respect wildlife

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

PORT ARANSAS, Texas – An estimated 2-foot-long alligator was spotted on the shores of Mustang Island State Park on Tuesday afternoon.

The state park shared footage of the little gator spotting on its social media page.

In the post, the park shared how the gator may not seem like a threat, but it reminded the public that “leave no trace” principle 6 is to respect the wildlife.

The park said if the gators were to be fed, it would habituate them to humans, eventually making them a nuisance.

The park also said that it was not ideal for the gator to be far from fresh/brackish water, but it was OK since it was healthy enough to scamper back to the water.

Victoria Lopez is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Before joining the team in July 2022, she worked as a Digital Reporter at CBS 4 Rio Grande Valley and Local 23 News. Victoria graduated with a degree in Mass Communications — Public Relations from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

