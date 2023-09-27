Artpace’s Chalk it Up returning to downtown San Antonio this fall for 20th anniversary

SAN ANTONIO – Artpace’s Chalk It Up is returning to downtown San Antonio this fall to celebrate its 20th anniversary.

Chalk It Up, which is free, will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 14 on Houston Street and at Legacy Park. That day also marks the annular solar eclipse, when people are expected to flock outside as it will be visible in San Antonio.

Chalk It Up consists of chalk art from local artists, school teams, community teams and the public directly on the street.

“To celebrate the 20th Anniversary of our cherished festival, Featured Artists and TeamWorks groups will come together to create captivating murals centered around this year’s theme,” organizers said in an email.

This year’s theme is “Dream Big,” inspired by Artpace’s founder Linda Pace.

“Artpace, founded by the visionary artist, collector, and philanthropist Linda Pace, was conceived as a ‘laboratory of dreams’ where artists from around the globe could give life to their creative visions,” the email adds.

School and community teams will create murals representative of the theme. Registration to participate in person is full, but teams can participate remotely.

For more information on participating virtually, click here.

Artpace said the following artists will also create 10-by-15-foot murals at Chalk It Up:

Emily Fleisher

Sarah Fox

Carly Garza

Xavier Gilmore

Albert Gonzalez

Anthony Dean Harris

Rudy Herrera

Barbara Miñarro

Charlie Morris

Ed Saavedra

Louis Vega Treviño

Tony Villejo

