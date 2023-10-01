Search underway for 98-year-old man last seen on West Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 98-year-old man who was last seen Friday.

Pedro Zuniga Ramon was in the 600 block of Ellor Drive, on the city’s West Side, before he disappeared.

Police say Ramon is 5 feet 5 inches tall, has brown hair, and is bald.

Officials also say he is right-handed and weighs approximately 160 pounds. It is unknown what he was last seen wearing.

Anyone with more information on Ramon’s whereabouts is urged to contact SAPD’s Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660.