Man arrested after more than $550K worth of cocaine found during traffic stop in Seguin

A traffic stop on the driver of a GMC pickup truck in Seguin resulted in a man’s arrest and more than $550,000 worth of cocaine, cash and a firearm seized by law enforcement.

SEGUIN – A traffic stop on the driver of a GMC pickup truck in Seguin resulted in a man’s arrest and more than $550,000 worth of cocaine, cash and a firearm seized by law enforcement.

The incident occurred just before 11:30 a.m. on Friday, near the 1800 block of I-10 East, according to Seguin Police Department.

Officers searched the vehicle during the traffic stop and found more than 13 kilos, or just over 28 pounds, of cocaine, a large amount of cash and a gun.

The estimated street value of the drugs came out to more than $550,000, according to SPD.

Homar Lopez, 35, of Hidalgo, was arrested after the traffic stop and taken to the Guadalupe County Jail. He’s charged with manufacturing/delivery of controlled substance PG 1> 400 grams and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

Authorities are urging anyone else who has information on drug trafficking in the area to contact Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers at 877-403-TIPS.

Tips can be made anonymously and if one helps lead to an arrest, you may receive a cash reward.

More on KSAT: