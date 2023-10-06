Man arrested after more than $550K worth of cocaine found during traffic stop in Seguin

SEGUIN – A traffic stop on the driver of a GMC pickup truck in Seguin resulted in a man’s arrest and more than $550,000 worth of cocaine, cash and a firearm seized by law enforcement.
The incident occurred just before 11:30 a.m. on Friday, near the 1800 block of I-10 East, according to Seguin Police Department.
Officers searched the vehicle during the traffic stop and found more than 13 kilos, or just over 28 pounds, of cocaine, a large amount of cash and a gun.
The estimated street value of the drugs came out to more than $550,000, according to SPD.
Homar Lopez, 35, of Hidalgo, was arrested after the traffic stop and taken to the Guadalupe County Jail. He’s charged with manufacturing/delivery of controlled substance PG 1> 400 grams and unlawful carrying of a weapon.
Authorities are urging anyone else who has information on drug trafficking in the area to contact Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers at 877-403-TIPS.
Tips can be made anonymously and if one helps lead to an arrest, you may receive a cash reward.