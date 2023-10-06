Hays County deputies investigate death of 15-year-old student as possible fentanyl overdose

SAN MARCOS – The Hays County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 15-year-old student as a possible overdose, according to the superintendent of the Hays Consolidated Independent School District.

In an email to parents, Superintendent Dr. Eric Wright said the student died at their home earlier this week.

On Thursday, the district learned that HCSO is investigating the death as a possible fentanyl overdose.

Wright said the district had already lost six students due to the synthetic opioid since the summer of 2022.

“The loss of such a young person is always a tragedy, regardless of cause, and we are heartbroken,” a portion of his letter reads. “Though we do not know the cause of death for this student, and won’t know it until law enforcement completes its investigation, I can tell you that it is our continuing worst fear – to lose another student from a danger that remains present in our district and across the country.”

“We have previously lost six students to this evil since the summer of 2022 – each a beautiful and precious life taken much too soon.”

Wright added that counselors and staff have been providing support services for classmates and teachers.

“We will continue our efforts to speak up about the fentanyl threat, and speak out to anyone who will listen about what we believe are the needs and challenges necessary to fight this drug,” the letter reads. “It is a problem that we must fight at all levels and we must all be engaged, together, in defeating it.”

The district, 50 miles north of San Antonio in Kyle, serves 20,000 students.

District leaders previously explained to KSAT how they’re trying to keep students safe from the drug.

Students have created a fentanyl awareness campaign and counselors have been talking with students about the dangers of fentanyl, which is considered exponentially more addictive than heroin. It is now the leading cause of death for Americans between the ages of 18 and 49.

A tiny amount, 2 milligrams, ingested into the body can be fatal.

District leaders told KSAT that nurses and school resource officers at Lehman High School are trained to administer Narcan, an opioid overdose reversal.

Narcan is available at all 26 of the district’s school campuses, according to HCISD.

At least one person has been arrested in connection with a fentanyl overdose of an HCISD student. Jaquell Desean Ray was charged with murder, a first-degree felony, in the April 11 death of a Lehman High School student, HCSO said in May.

Authorities believe Ray sold the victim the lethal dose of fentanyl, the release states.

Find more information and resources from Hays CISD here.

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, click here to find resources to help.