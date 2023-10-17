Man shot, killed in parking lot of South Side apartment complex, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 20s was shot and killed while he was talking to someone in the parking lot of an apartment complex on the city’s South Side late Monday night, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. in the parking lot of the Rosemont at University Park Apartments in the 100 block of Emerald Ash, not far from Loop 410 and Pleasanton Road.

According to police, witnesses told officers the man was standing there having a comversation with someone when a silver car pulled up with three people inside. That’s when, police say, one of those people inside started shooting, hitting and killing the man.

SAPD says the vehicle sped off fled shortly after the shots were fired. The suspects have not been found.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

SAPD has not identified the person killed. A motive for the shooting is not currently known. So far, there is no word on any arrests.