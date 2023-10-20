Loop 1604 closures ramp up again this weekend

TxDOT announced plans for closures along a stretch of Loop 1604 from Friday, Oct. 20 at 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Monday morning on Oct. 23, 2023.

SAN ANTONIO – Drivers will want to plan their weekend commute, as more closures are expected along Loop 1604. The closures are part of the North Expansion Project, which aims to “reduce congestion” and “increase mobility,” according to TxDOT.

The main lanes of Loop 1604 eastbound will be fully closed from the Vance Jackson Road exit ramp to the Lockhill-Selma Road entrance ramp. Drivers will also see closures along the Loop 1604 eastbound collector-distributor at the I-10 interchange, and the Loop 1604 eastbound frontage road at the I-10 interchange.

In addition, expect to see a full closure of the I-10 eastbound frontage road under Loop 1604. Closures are also planned along I-10 eastbound to the Loop 1604 eastbound exit ramp and the I-10 westbound main lane exit ramp.

The work will begin Friday at 9 p.m. and wrap up at 5 a.m. Crews will be working overnight until Monday morning.

The overall project stretches 23 miles along Loop 1604 from Bandera Road to I-35 and has been broken up into five segments. Three segments are being constructed, while segments four and five are still in development.

Part of the plan is to expand the number of lanes from four to 10.

