More weekend closures planned along Loop 1604 for North Expansion Project

SAN ANTONIO – Expect more weekend closures along Loop 1604 as part of the North Expansion Project.

TxDOT says its goal is to “reduce congestion” and “increase mobility” for drivers.

The overall project stretches 23 miles along Loop 1604 from Bandera Road to I-35 and has been broken up into five segments. Three segments are being constructed, while segments four and five are still in development.

Part of the plan is to expand the number of lanes from four to 10.

TxDOT estimates 150,000 drivers commute along Loop 1604 each day. However, it anticipates the number will double within the next 20 years due to more growth in San Antonio.

Jennifer Serold, a public information officer with TxDOT, said although the closures have led to temporary delays, the benefits will be long-lasting.

“The growth in San Antonio has been exponential over the past several years, so our engineers have been looking at this area. We’re making these improvements to reduce commute times now and in the future,” she said

The $1 billion investment in mobility broke ground in 2021, and the segments under construction are expected to be completed by 2027.

Serold reminds drivers, “It will all be worth it in the end,” and their commute will reduce tremendously.

“When it’s all done, we’ll see your commute times reduce by 50%,” she said.

This weekend, more closures will take place along segment two, which stretches along Loop 1604 from I-10 to US-281. Drivers can expect a full westbound main lane closure from Blanco Road to Bitters Road.

All westbound traffic will exit the frontage road at the Blanco Road exit ramp. Drivers can re-enter the main lanes through the Bitters Road entrance ramp.

Drivers can also expect work to pick up along segment one, which spans from Bandera Road to I-10.

Expect a westbound main lane closure between Kyle Seale Parkway and Braun Road. Traffic will detour by exiting at Kyle Seale Parkway and stay on the westbound frontage road. Drivers can merge back on the main lanes using the Bandera Road entrance ramp.

Both projects will begin Friday, August 4, at 9 p.m. and wrap Monday, August 7, at 5 a.m. Serold urges drivers to be prepared and watch for road crews during the project.

