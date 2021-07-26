TxDOT breaks ground on Loop 1604 expansion project

SAN ANTONIO – The work on Loop 1604 started a couple months ago, but the Texas Department of Transportation made it official with a groundbreaking ceremony on Monday.

TxDOT personnel and other city and state officials kicked off the Loop 1604 North expansion project at 11 a.m. at the Valero Park Trailhead on Loop 1604 and Interstate 10.

The expansion work is part of the Texas Clear Lanes project aimed at increasing mobility and safety and reducing congestion on the state’s most congested corridors.

Five segments of Loop 1604 are slated for construction under the plan.

Segment 1 includes about 5 miles of improvements between Bandera Road and I-10. The cost of construction for this stretch is estimated at $148 million.

Improvements include expanding 1604 from four lanes to 10 lanes including one high-occupancy lane in each direction. The entrance and exit ramps will be reconfigured and the cloverleaf interchange at I-10 and Loop 1604 will be replaced with a five-level direct connect interchange.

Ad

There will also be accommodations for bicyclists and pedestrians along with water quality protection, TxDOT said.

Segment 1 of the project is expected to be completed in 2024. Segment 2, which includes the I-10/1604 interchange is slated for completion in 2027.

You can read about the other three project segments on TxDOT’s website.

Monday’s ceremony included remarks from the following:

J. Bruce Bugg, Jr., Texas Transportation Commission Chairman

Gina Gallegos, P.E., TxDOT San Antonio District Engineer

Senator Donna Campbell, Texas Senate District 25

Senator José Menéndez, Texas Senate District 26

Senator Roland Gutierrez, Texas Senate District 19

Trish DeBerry, Bexar County Commissioner for Precinct 3

Melissa Cabello-Havrda, City of San Antonio Mayor Pro Tem, District 6 Councilmember

Kevin Webb, Alamo Area MPO Board Chair and Comal County Commissioner

Also on KSAT: