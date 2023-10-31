48º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Get free nuggets from Chick-fil-A through the app this week

Participating locations will honor the offer Nov. 1-8

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Tags: Restaurant, Food, Consumer, Free, Chick-fil-A
File: Chick-fil-A Nuggets (Chick-fil-A)

The treats don’t end on Halloween night — the first week of November will bring free nuggets for anyone with the Chick-fil-A app.

The restaurant chain is offering free 8-count nuggets from Nov. 1 to Nov. 8.

Customers can claim the reward through the Chick-fil-A app at participating restaurants. The offer is limited to one per account.

“We are thrilled to offer our community a complimentary entrée to celebrate the fall season,” said Anthony Walker, local Owner-Operator of Chick-fil-A Austin Highway in a press release. “We hope this free offer brightens our Guests’ day and shows them how much we appreciate their support.”

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Julie Moreno has worked in local television news for more than 25 years. She came to KSAT as a news producer in 2000. After producing thousands of newscasts, she transitioned to the digital team in 2015. She writes on a wide variety of topics from breaking news to trending stories and manages KSAT’s daily digital content strategy.

email