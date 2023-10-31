Get free nuggets from Chick-fil-A through the app this week

The treats don’t end on Halloween night — the first week of November will bring free nuggets for anyone with the Chick-fil-A app.

The restaurant chain is offering free 8-count nuggets from Nov. 1 to Nov. 8.

Customers can claim the reward through the Chick-fil-A app at participating restaurants. The offer is limited to one per account.

“We are thrilled to offer our community a complimentary entrée to celebrate the fall season,” said Anthony Walker, local Owner-Operator of Chick-fil-A Austin Highway in a press release. “We hope this free offer brightens our Guests’ day and shows them how much we appreciate their support.”