Driver hospitalized with critical injuries in two-vehicle crash, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A two-vehicle crash left a man hospitalized in critical condition Saturday afternoon, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 3:15 p.m. in the 12800 block of SH 16 S.

Police said a Hyundai was at a red light on State Highway 16 when a GMC failed to press the brakes and stop, crashing into the Hyundai.

The Hyundai then spun and stopped at the intersection of the roadway.

EMS transported the Hyundai driver, a 39-year-old man, to the hospital with critical injuries.

SAPD says no criminal charges are expected to be filed.