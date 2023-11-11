100-year-old veteran chosen as Veterans Day Parade grand marshal

NEW BRAUNFELS – Leading off the Veterans Day Parade in New Braunfels will be a hometown “boy” who survived the bloody beaches of Normandy only to be seriously wounded in the Battle of the Bulge.

In his 20s when he went off to war, Guadalupe “Lupe” Suarez is now 100 years old, but as his family knows well, he’s still very much himself.

When asked what he thought of being chosen as the grand marshal of the Veterans Day Parade starting at 10 a.m, Saturday, Suarez said, “Don’t think much.”

His daughter Rosalva Sherrow had to laugh. She said that’s her father for you, although Suarez did add, “It’s probably a privilege for my family.”

Sherrow said her father has always been a humble man in spite of what he endured during World War II and being awarded the Purple Heart for his service.

She said for a time, her father refused to apply for the disability benefits he’d earned.

“No, I didn’t,” she said he would tell her, “No, I had to do what I had to do.”

Joseph Nunes, his grandson, said, “He deserves accolades even though he doesn’t want any of them.”

For that reason, his family said being this year’s parade grand marshal is a huge honor.

Nunes said his grandfather grew up as a migrant farmworker, survived the Depression, fought for his country, and became a shop foreman for one of the largest limestone quarries in the area.

They said he still lives in the same neighborhood where he always has and where he helped raise five children, many of whom led successful lives.

He also was elected in 1967 to City Council, a milestone at the time for Mexican-Americans in New Braunfels, and he’s been a Presbyterian church elder.

They said he also became an avid golfer until about 10 years ago.

Suarez’s grandson said, “To be firing on all cylinders at 100 years, it’s -- it’s amazing.”