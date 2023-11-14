50-foot Christmas tree to arrive at Travis Park in San Antonio

San Antonio’s official Christmas Tree arrived in Travis Park on Tuesday.

SAN ANTONIO – A 50-foot Nordmann Fir Christmas tree will arrive in downtown San Antonio on Tuesday ahead of the 39th annual H-E-B Tree Lighting.

The tree is a Christmas gift to the city from the Texas grocer, which also commits more than $250,000 every year for the transportation, decoration and lighting of the giant tree.

The tree, which was sourced from Salem, Oregon, will be adorned with 10,000 dazzling multicolored lights and dozens of colorful handmade ornaments.

The tree lighting celebration will take place the day after Thanksgiving on Nov. 24. Festivities will be open to the public and will start at 4 p.m.

The tree will be illuminated at 6:20 p.m.

There will also be holiday crafts, free giveaways, letters to Santa and live music, plus a free movie screening of “The Grinch” will start at 7 p.m.

H-E-B will provide free VIA bus rides to the tree lighting event as well as free ice skating to guests from 4-5:30 p.m.

Santa Claus will make a special visit to the park during the celebration.