Outdoor ice skating rink returns to downtown San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – The Rotary Ice Rink will return to downtown San Antonio this holiday season.

The Rotary Ice Rink presented by Valero will open on Nov. 17 at Travis Park. It will remain open daily through Jan. 15.

Tickets are on sale now, and general admission starts at $15. However, there will be themed nights that offer discounts on admission.

Skating hours will be:

Monday – Thursday: 5-10 p.m.

Friday: 5-11 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Sunday: Noon – 8 p.m.

School Holidays: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Special dates:

Thanksgiving Day: 11 a.m.-11 p.m.

Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Christmas Day and New Year’s Day: 1-7 p.m.

Martin Luther King Day: 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Each night will have different themes and activities, including:

Mondays: Military Appreciation Night. All active-duty military and first responders will skate for free from 5-10 p.m. pm. Dependents can get $4 off admission.

Tuesdays: Cheap Skate Night + Movie Night. Tickets are $7.

Wednesdays: Date Night with live jazz.

Thursdays: Snow Night. Intermittent flurries start at 5:01 p.m.

Fridays: Friyays! Food Truck + Live DJ.

Saturdays: Storytime with Santa.

Sundays: Skating with the Stars. Local intermediate and advanced skaters will take the rink for these performances.

Tickets must be reserved in advance by purchasing a timed ticket online. All visitors will receive a confirmation email with a safety waiver and a receipt.

Only a limited number of skaters will be admitted into the rink every 30 minutes.

Entry to the rink is not guaranteed for walk-up visitors. Anyone who attempts to purchase a walk-up ticket will be shown a QR code to purchase tickets on their smartphone. Only available time slots will be shown.

This year will mark the ice rink’s fourth season, and since 2019, it has garnered nearly 200,000 visitors.

Last year, the rink doubled in size from previous years at 5,000 square feet.

The city’s Christmas tree will also light up the park during the holiday skate season.

Travis Park is located at 301 E. Travis Street.

