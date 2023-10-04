Events where you can celebrate Halloween around San Antonio

Some people start celebrating in “Aug-tober” while others hold out until it’s officially October, but either way — it’s officially Halloween season.

There’s a lot going on around San Antonio as we kick off the Spooky season.

Here’s a list of some of the events going on in the San Antonio area in October:

Zoo Boo! - The San Antonio Zoo is bringing back its Zoo Boo! for the 2023 Halloween season. The annual, family-friendly celebration includes free trick-or-treating, live music, costume parties, “Monster Mash Dance Parties” and other activities. Zoo Boo! runs nightly through Oct. 31.

SeaWorld San Antonio - SeaWorld welcomes families for more treats than tricks during its daytime Halloween Spooktacular, which takes place Thursdays through Sundays until Oct. 29. Guests can enjoy traditional Halloween favorites like trick-or-treating, kid-friendly Halloween shows and characters, creative costumes, and a maze

Cavern Fall Fest - Every weekend through Oct. 29, Natural Bridge Caverns will be hosting its Cavern Fall Fest with a mini-hay maze, activity stations, live performances from local musicians, photo opportunities, yard games and more. There will also be trick-or-treating on select dates.

San Antonio Pumpkin Festival - This fall celebration is set to take place Thursdays- Sundays through Oct. 29 at 1603 Broadway Street, not far from the Pearl. Event organizers said the festival will have the world’s largest bouncy pumpkin, spanning 2,000 square feet, for both kids and adults to enjoy.

Six Flags Fright Fest - Guests can enjoy the Halloween season on select days through Oct. 31 at Six Flags Fiesta Texas. Tickets are required and no costumes are allowed for guests over the age of 12.

Sundrop Springs Festival - Picture a captivating fall maze, a charming pumpkin patch perfect for photos, and an engaging petting zoo featuring irresistibly cute baby dwarf goats and more at this festival. You can check out the festival across a series of weekends (with a few select weekdays) through Oct. 31.

Car Wash - A San Antonio car wash is giving customers a scary clean car this Halloween season with a haunted holiday tunnel. Super Sudz, located at 6780 Bandera Road, will transform into a haunted tunnel on select weekends this October.

Video sent to KSAT from Azalea Cubriel

Texas Transportation Museum - Costumes are encouraged at Spook-Track-Ula, which will offer trick-or-treating and spooky fun for families from 4-9 p.m. on Oct. 21, 22, 28 and 29. Tickets are required.

Pumpkin Play Days - Guests can expect to find a pumpkin patch, games, pumpkin painting activities, hayrides, photo ops, live music and more at Spring Creek Gardens in Spring Branch. The gardens will host Pumpkin Play Days on Oct. 21 and 28, which focus on fall-themed activities.

Pumpkin Patches - KSAT has compiled a map with locations of some of the more popular pumpkin patches people can visit in the San Antonio area. This list is not all-inclusive but each location has been confirmed to have a patch that will open for the 2023 season. Dates and hours vary by location.

13th Floor - Get your scare on this year at the 13th Floor Haunted House. The venue is open on select nights through Nov. 11. There will be two new themes in the haunted house for 2023 — the Deadlands and the Rot Shop. 13th Floor Haunted House San Antonio is located at 1203 East Commerce Street near downtown San Antonio.

Reba McEntire Corn Maze - One Texas Hill Country corn maze is celebrating the fall season with an homage to the Queen of Country. You can get in on the agritainment at Jenschke Orchards through Oct. 29. The farm is located at 8301 East US Hwy 290 in Fredericksburg.

Dinosaur-Themed Corn Maze - A 10-acre corn maze at San Antonio’s Traders Village will be open weekends from Oct. 7 through November. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

“Dreamland” - A new Tim Burton exhibition called “Dreamland” is opening at the McNay to celebrate the 30th anniversary of “The Nightmare Before Christmas.” Visitors can step into the world of Burton through Jan. 14, 2024, at the McNay Art Museum, located at 6000 N New Braunfels Avenue.

Muertos Fest

Did you know one of the largest Día de los Muertos festivals in the United States takes place in downtown San Antonio?

KSAT crews will be at the festival on Saturday, Oct. 28 and then will air a special broadcast of the festivities from 8-10 p.m. on Nov. 1 on KSAT12, on KSAT.com’s KSAT+ page and on our free KSAT+ streaming app that works with most Smart TVs.

The 11th annual festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Oct. 28 and noon to 9 p.m. on Oct. 29. Anchors Steve Spriester and Stephania Jimenez will be hosting the broadcast.

The best part about this family-friendly event? It’s free.

The new KSAT mascot Mic will also be making an appearance!