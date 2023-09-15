Zoo Boo! returns for Halloween 2023 season with trick-or-treating, music, costume parties

Zoo Boo!, presented by PNC Bank, kicks off on Sept. 16 and runs nightly through Oct. 31.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Zoo is bringing back its Zoo Boo! for the 2023 Halloween season.

Zoo Boo!, presented by PNC Bank, kicks off on Sept. 16 and runs nightly through Oct. 31.

The annual, family-friendly celebration includes free trick-or-treating, live music, costume parties, “Monster Mash Dance Parties” and other activities.

There will also be a hay slide, train sing-a-longs and a 4D movie featuring “Scooby-Doo.”

The San Antonio Zoo will have six different areas to get little ghouls, goblins and their families in the spirit: Scarecrow Sing-a-long Express, Ghoul Lawn Stage, Dia de los Muertos Plaza, Pantera Portal, Hay Hollow, and Mage Alley.

“Zoo Boo! at San Antonio Zoo is the perfect destination for families to embrace the spooky spirit and create cherished memories together,” Zoo President and CEO Tim Morrow said. “We are thrilled to offer this non-scary Halloween extravaganza, where guests can immerse themselves in a world of enchantment, enjoy thrilling activities, and connect with amazing animals. Join us as we celebrate the magic of Halloween and ignite a passion for wildlife conservation.”

Access to Zoo Boo! is included with general admission.

Festivities will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays through Fridays, and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturdays.

