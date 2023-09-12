Walk among 10-foot tall Jack-o-Lanterns, life-size pumpkin pirate ship at Austin’s Pumpkin Nights

AUSTIN, Texas – You can do the monster mash through a trail of hundreds of hand-carved pumpkins this Halloween season at a farm in Austin.

Pumpkin Nights is a Halloween walking trail that will be open from Sept. 21 through Oct. 30 at Pioneer Farms. It is a family-friendly event with a few spooky elements like fog machines, giant pumpkin spiders, and skeletons but there will not be any gore or jump scares.

“At Pumpkin Nights, you will set out on a Halloween walking path unlike anything you have ever experienced,” according to a press release.

Event organizers said there will be 10-foot tall Jack-o-Lanterns, the world’s largest pumpkin guitar, a flying 40-foot handmade dragon, a life-size pumpkin pirate ship and more surprises built by Pumpkin Nights artists.

Pumpkin Nights (Pumpkin Nights)

According to the press release, more than 5,000 hand-carved real and synthetic pumpkins will be used in the Halloween art installations.

The Halloween walking trail is roughly half a mile long and guests can walk through as many times as they like.

Ticket pricing for Pumpkin Nights varies by age and the day you plan to attend. Get more details on prices and purchase tickets at the Pumpkin Nights ticket website.

In addition to the walking trail, there will also be entertainment on-site with games, photo ops and a Halloween village where visitors can purchase food and drinks. Alcohol will be available for purchase as well as seasonal, non-alcoholic drinks.

Fire dancers and live pumpkin artists will be performing a Pumpkin Nights on various dates. Check the website to see which dates will include on-site performances.

Costumes are encouraged at Pumpkin Nights and masks are allowed but event organizers stipulate that props and weapons must be left at home.

Originally founded in 2016 at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds, Pumpkin Nighs has spread across the U.S. to multiple cities. A Pumpkin Nights will also be open from Sept. 21 to Oct. 30 at Howell Farms, located at 4016 Division Street, in Arlington.