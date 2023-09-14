Freeform released its ‘31 Nights of Halloween’ schedule and it’s fa-boo-lous

Kathy Najimy as Mary Sanderson, Bette Midler as Winifred Sanderson, and Sarah Jessica Parker as Sarah Sanderson in Disney's live-action HOCUS POCUS 2, exclusively on Disney+.

Come little children, I’ll take thee away, into a land of Halloween TV programming.

Freeform has released its full schedule for “31 Nights of Halloween” as it returns for the 25th year.

From Oct. 1 to Oct. 31, Freeform will show Halloween favorites like “Hocus Pocus,” “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas” and “Halloweentown,” plus other family-friendly gems.

The Freeform premieres of “Encanto,” “ZOMBIES” and “ZOMBIES 2″ are also in the lineup.

“Over the last 25 years, our viewers have grown up with ‘31 Nights of Halloween’ as a time-honored tradition to watch Halloween favorites and connect with their loved ones during this special time of the season,” said Simran Sethi, the executive vice president of programming and content strategy at ABC Entertainment and Freeform. “There’s something sentimental about these holiday classics that brings a real sense of comfort and nostalgia to people, and we look forward to celebrating this anniversary with another spirited lineup.”

Contrary to last year, spookier flicks like “Get Out,” “Halloween” (2018), “A Quiet Place” and “Happy Death Day” are not included for 2023. However, the teen supernatural film “The Craft” will play several times.

Freeform’s “31 Nights of Halloween” kicks off at 7 a.m. EST on Oct. 1 with “Mrs. Doubtfire.”

Here is the schedule: