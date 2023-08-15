New Tim Burton ‘Dreamland’ exhibit to open at McNay Art Museum

Tim Burton, Jack Skellington and his dog, Zero, in Jack’s Tower from The Nightmare Before Christmas , 1993. Painted wood, metal, plastic, glass, paper, and Styrofoam, with fabric and found objects. Collection of the McNay Art Museum, Gift of Robert L. B. Tobin © Disney © Tim Burton

SAN ANTONIO – A new Tim Burton exhibition called “Dreamland” is opening at the McNay to celebrate the 30th anniversary of “The Nightmare Before Christmas.”

Visitors can step into the world of Burton from Aug. 17 through Jan. 14, 2024, at the McNay Art Museum, located at 6000 N New Braunfels Avenue.

McNay members will have early access to “Dreamland” on Aug. 17 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

An Evening for Education event will be held on Oct. 19 at 5:30 p.m. with exhibition access and hands-on workshops for educators exploring the surreal and “Burtonesque.”

San Antonio families are also invited to celebrate the ghoulish exhibition with a day of art, animation and macabre creatures at the annual McNay Free Family Day from 1 to 4 p.m. on Nov. 5.

“This monumental anniversary of the treasured film ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ is the perfect opportunity not only to share Burton’s fascinating set and character models but also illuminate equally fascinating McNay artworks available to San Antonians throughout the year,” said Matthew McLendon, director of the McNay.

Original models of beloved Burton characters like Oogie Boogie Exposed, Bone Crusher and Jack Skellington will be spotlighted at the exhibition, according to a press release.

A full set model of Jack Skellington and his dog, Zero, in Jack’s Tower from “The Nightmare Before Christmas” will also be on display. The model is made of painted wood, metal, plastic, fabric and found objects.

Visitors can also expect to see a hall of peculiar portraits at the exhibition, featuring quirky subjects by artists José Clemente Orozco Farías, Pablo Picasso, Julie Heffernan and more.

“The Tobin Collection of Theatre Arts makes the McNay unique among art museums across the country,” said McLendon.

“Dreamland” will run concurrently with an exhibition known as “Big Little Stage,” which features more than two dozen stage models from the Tobin Collection of Theatre Arts.

Recent theatre arts exhibitions at the McNay include “The Great Stage of Texas,” a celebration of internationally recognized American theatre artists affiliated with San Antonio, and “Picasso to Hockney: Modern Art on Stage,” a showcase of more than 100 artworks from the Tobin Collection presented at the McNay and selected museums across the county, according to a press release.