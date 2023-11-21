Watch live at 10 am: Centro San Antonio to announce new holiday attraction in downtown

SAN ANTONIO – Centro San Antonio will announce a new, major holiday attraction in downtown on Tuesday morning.

A press conference about the attraction will take place at 10 a.m. on Houston Street near the Majestic Theatre.

While details are yet to be revealed, Centro said the new event will launch on Nov. 24 and run through Jan. 2.

“Downtown San Antonio will sparkle this holiday season with the launch of what will no doubt become a time-honored holiday tradition for residents and visitors,” Centro said in an email, adding that the event will be “set against the backdrop of one of the city’s most historic and charming promenades, Houston Street.”

KSAT will livestream the event in the video player above. Delays are possible; if there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

A full report will also be shown on KSAT’s News at Noon. You can watch that on KSAT.com, the KSAT+ app or KSAT TV.

