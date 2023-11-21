Details released for San Antonio’s official New Year’s Eve celebration, fireworks display

SAN ANTONIO – Believe it or not, New Year’s Eve is around the corner and details on the city’s official celebration are already being released.

The San Antonio Parks Foundation says Celebrate SA will take place at Hemisfair, the River Walk and the streets of downtown. The party will start at 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and continue with fireworks at midnight. It is free and open to the public.

This year’s theme is “Dancing In The Streets.”

Due to construction on Alamo Street, live music and fireworks will move to Market Street between South Alamo Street and the Grand Hyatt.

The party will also extend to the new Civic Park at Hemisfair and the Arneson River Theatre for CelebrateSA on the River.

Those three areas will have live music and food vendors throughout the night. Here are the details on entertainers:

Michelob Ultra Main Stage - Located on Market Street.

Jefferson Clay

Pop Pistol

Shannon Sionna

DJ Cósmicaa

DISCO PICNIC - A garden party hosted by SoundCream Airstream at Civic Park.

DJ Flacucho

Príncipe Q

Arneson River Theatre

DJ Joaquin Muerte

Vanita Leo

Bombasta

Beer and wine will be available for purchase along with hot drinks, with proceeds benefitting San Antonio and Bexar County parks.

“We’re delighted to showcase San Antonio’s diverse talent and culture on the eve of 2024, surrounded by the San Antonio community,” Mary Jane Verette, president and CEO of the nonprofit San Antonio Parks Foundation, said in a news release. “Our Core Values of Equity, Conservation, Culture, Community, Education, and People drive our work ensuring quality parks and park programming is enjoyed by San Antonians for years to come.”

