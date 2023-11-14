‘It’s not snitching’: Friend of murder victim appealing for information on killer

SAN ANTONIO – The best friend of a man who was shot dead outside a Northwest Side apartment complex last month is adding his voice to those calling for information about his killer.

Domingo Castaneda, 42, was gunned down early on the morning of October 18.

He was standing in front of the DeChantle Apartments, located in the 100 block of De Chantle Road, when someone in a dark colored car took aim at him with a gun.

Ray Rodriguez, who considered Castaneda his best friend, says he still can’t understand why someone would want to kill him.

“There was no altercation beforehand. Someone just shot at him,” he said.

Domingo Castaneda, victim (KSAT)

Rodriguez and Castaneda shared a home at the apartment complex.

He says since his roommate’s death, he spends his mornings reflecting on their friendship.

Rodriguez usually walks out to the site where he was shot and stands near a bouquet of plastic flowers, left there by neighbors in Castaneda’s memory.

“He really changed my life, showed me that there’s still good in the world,” he said, holding back tears.

Upon seeing our news crew at the site Tuesday morning, several neighbors stopped by to inquire whether his killer had been caught.

San Antonio police so far have been unable to make any arrests.

Late Monday night, they issued an appeal through Crime Stoppers for tips and information about the case.

Rodriguez says he hopes it will convince someone to talk and tell what they know.

“It’s not snitching, man. It’s looking out for your community,” he said. “People like this don’t need to be out on the streets.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP (7867).

Tips can be shared anonymously, and a reward could be given out for the right information.